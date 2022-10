ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Principal Dr. Jean Dickson at Lesslie Elementary in the Rock Hill School District, spent some time on the school’s roof after the students met a PTO fundraising goal.

Kids were able to watch Dr. Dickson climb to new heights as they raised $10,000 dollars to support their school community.

