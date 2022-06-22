CN2 Picture of the Day – TV’s Favorite Visits Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One of TV’s favorite moms, actress Phylicia Rashad, spending some time in her mother’s hometown of Chester County.

Rashad was in town this time to support the Brainerd Institute which helped to establish churches and schools among the African American community in 1868.

The Brainerd Institute hosted a special Juneteenth celebration featuring South Carolina’s Gullah Geechee culture.

