ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Mill Town Baseball Academy sharing congratulations to Mill Town 11u Blue on their amazing wins!

Just 3 championships in 3 weekends. Coaches say the boys are relentless.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.