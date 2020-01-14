CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
61.1
F
Rock Hill, US
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
CN2 Picture of the Day 1-14-2020
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 News
CN2 Digital Dashboard 1-14-2020
Carolina Connection
Carolina Connection – Honoring Ed Holler Who Passed Away One Year Ago From Heart Attack
CN2 News
HOMETOWH HERO: Auxiliary Volunteer Retires After 40+ Years
CN2 News
CN2 Sports 1/13/20
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 1/13/20
CN2 News
Man Accused of Attacking, Biting Fort Lawn Police Chief
Top Story
CN2 News
Man Accused of Attacking, Biting Fort Lawn Police Chief
January 13, 2020
FORT LAWN, S.C. -- A 21-year-old man is accused of jumping through a Fort Lawn police car window and biting the police chief -...
Featured Stories
Man Accused of Attacking, Biting Fort Lawn Police Chief
January 13, 2020
As Drug Arrests Increase in Lancaster County, Authorities Are Trying to...
January 9, 2020
York Tech Holds Grand Opening For New Anne Springs Close Learning...
January 13, 2020
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS