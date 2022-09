LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District selected Mica Parker, a first-grade teacher at Heath Springs Elementary, as the Teacher of the Year!

Parker was given a 1-thousand dollar check to spend in her classroom and she gets to use a new Ford EcoSport for the year.

