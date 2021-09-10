CN2 Newscasts 9-10-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – A 2nd teacher has died from South Middle School from COVID complications. Plus, Union ARP Church in Richburg honored Chester County first responders with a BBQ as they remember September 11th. Also, Legion Collegiate Academy remembering 9-11 alongside first responders and military during a assembly.

