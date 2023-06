ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this edition of CN2 News, Rock Hill Police Department Officers are trading in their badges to volunteer as camp counselors for young men and women.

Plus, Black’s Peaches is celebrating 100 years, we learn more about the farm during CN2’s Business Spotlight.

And a Lancaster County Sheriff is heading to Germany for the Special Olympics, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaking to the officer about the opportunity.