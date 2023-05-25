CN2 Newscast – Veterans honor the fallen, Memorial Day celebration, & largest contribution yet

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this May 25th edition of CN2 News, A group of veterans are taking time to remember and pay tribute to military members who died serving our country.

Also, Hospice and Community Care is taking the time to thank all the veterans that are in and have come through their care with a memorial day celebration.

Plus, the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools makes its biggest financial contribution yet to the Fort Mill School District. Providing enough funding to purchase 186 chrome-book laptops.

We have those stories and more.