CN2 Newscast – USDA Bringing Program to Tri-County, Shopping with a Purpose, Baseball Playoffs

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Palmetto State is getting roughly $6-million from the United States Department of Agriculture in a nationwide effort called the – Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program.

There are many ways to support Tender Hearts Ministries – which helps those in need in York and Chester Counties – by shopping with a purpose.

Plus, in CN2 Sports… The American Legion Baseball Playoffs continue with some close wins for a couple of teams. We have it all in your Wednesday sports report.

We have those stories and more.