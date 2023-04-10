CN2 Newscast – Tax help, Census, Prime Time results!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Have you submitted your tax returns this year? Time is almost up to submit your tax return for this year deadline a little more than a week away.

The tri county continues to see unprecedented growth and its having a huge impact on everything from housing, to schools, to law enforcement. We have the latest census data.

Plus, later in CN2 Sports it was a rainy weekend, but not all of it happened outside. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder inside as the Prime Time Players poured in the points with the highlights coming your way.

We have those stories and more.