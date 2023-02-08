CN2 Newscast – Student safety, Clover’s Main Street Dir, Federal Prison for RH woman

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District holding its first ever Student Safety Summit with students coming from all three high schools in the district.

A Rock Hill Woman is sentenced to Federal Prison for her Involvement in Fentanyl Distribution Ring.

A vision to revitalize downtown Clover. That’s what leaders in the community are working to do as they recently hired the town’s first Main Street Director.

Plus, This is CN2 Sports… The Northwestern Trojans and South Pointe Stallions playing a pair of classics.

