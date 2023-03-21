CN2 Newscast -Signatures for Giti, EPA, Chester’s new administrator’s first day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County’s first administrator Brian Hester says he knows the position he is now in comes with a past – but he’s ready to gain the trust of the community as well as move it forward.

Five hundred signatures went in front Chester County Council urging council to demand from Giti Tire its plan to create the more than 13 hundred jobs.

Some big changes ‘could’ be in store for local water companies! The EPA has proposed limiting the amount of ‘forever chemicals’ allowed in drinking water.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, The Winthrop Baseball team is once again preparing to take aim at the Clemson tigers. And, why this trip is so special for one member of the Eagle family.