CN2 Newscast – Sheriff’s plan to combat state line crime, Apprenticeship, Clover Student to National Spelling Bee

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Car thefts, prostitution, drugs and – a shooting out side of a bar and grill, just some of the crimes taking place on Carowinds Boulevard at the state line according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Kevin Tolson says its time to end the madness.

York Technical College and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Apprenticeship Carolina, have come together to provide an apprenticeship

program that grants students hands-on experience in the field of law enforcement.

We are hearing from the Clover Middle School student is heading to Washington DC for the National Spelling Bee competition.

