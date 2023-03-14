CN2 Newscast – Set-Back plans for York Prep, Turkish Festival, Pennies Update

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Preparatory Academy has been working to open an all new kindergarten through 5th grade campus. Overnight the school learned of a set-back.

Arzu Uranli a Turkish native and the Resident Services Director at Westminister Towers is bringing awareness to the community of the 7.8 earth quake in Turkey by holding a Turkish Festival to raise funds for relief groups in that country.

Buckle up – here’s York County Government Public Information Officer – Greg Suskin – with a closer look at the Pennies for Progress program.

Plus, CN2 Tuesday Night Sports report.

We have those stories and more.