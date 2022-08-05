CN2 Newscast – School Orientations, Game Day with ESPN, Inflation Impacts on Trucking Industry

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – the first day of school is a big adjustment for most students – especially if you’re beginning kindergarten. One school district is welcoming some of its smallest friends to class early.

Middle schools in the Fort Mill School District are doing their best to make sure rising 6th graders are prepared when they walk in the doors at the start of the new school year

And later in CN2 Sports… Jeremy Wynder takes us out to Cyclone country where a storm is brewing on the gridiron in our latest high school football preview series.