CN2 Newscast – Safe haven for women, local teen hits the big screen, two missing men found and Friday night sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “The Cottage”, a year round emergency shelter for single women, is located at Pathways Community Center in Rock Hill and is now a safe haven for women.

Two men who have been missing since Sunday, March 19th, sadly, have been found dead, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A popular coming of age book “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” takes place in the 19-70’s has now been turned into a movie and a York County teen is one of the extras.

Thanks to the performance of this young lady, the Nation Ford Girls’ Lacrosse team is back in the playoffs.

We have those stories and more.