CN2 Newscast – RHFD Honors Firefighter, Impact Fees, Frozen Pipes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department laid one of their own to rest on this Tuesday afternoon, following the passing of Firefighter and Paramedic David Campbell.

The Fort Mill School District can now use millions of dollars that have been on hold after York County Council voted in favor of amending the district’s impact fee plan.

Throughout the region the holiday freeze caused water pipes to expand and burst creating major water damage to some buildings.

Plus, in CN2 Sports… The week after Christmas is bringing high school basketball action.

We have those stories and more.