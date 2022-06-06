CN2 Newscast – Remembering Betty Jo Rhea, Severe Storm Puts Local Farmer In Hospital and the 78th Anniversary of D-Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight we are paying homage to political icon – Betty Jo Rhea, the first, and only female Mayor in the City of Rock Hill has passed away.

Serve thunderstorms that rocked our community leaving several people throughout the tri-county with clean while the community is rallying around a young farmer who was injured in last Friday’s storm when a tree limb fell on her head.

Plus later in CN2 Sports – Aloha – that’s what the Winthrop Basketball team will be saying to start their new season in the fall. Jeremy Wynder has all the details for you.

We have those stories and more.