CN2 Newscast – Remembering Betty Jo Rhea, Severe Storm Puts Local Farmer In Hospital and the 78th Anniversary of D-Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight we are paying homage to political icon – Betty Jo Rhea, the first, and only female Mayor in the City of Rock Hill has passed away.

Serve thunderstorms that rocked our community leaving several people throughout the tri-county with clean while the community is rallying around a young farmer who was injured in last Friday’s storm when a tree limb fell on her head.

Plus later in CN2 Sports – Aloha – that’s what the Winthrop Basketball team will be saying to start their new season in the fall. Jeremy Wynder has all the details for you.

We have those stories and more.

Previous articleCN2 Picture of the Day – Teaching Fire and Police Officers How To Play Croquet
Next article4 Displaced After Overnight House Fire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR