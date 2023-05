ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In our latest CN2 Newscast, York County’s Passport Acceptance Facility urges future out-of-country travelers to waste no time in securing a passport.

Plus, the Spider Lilies at Landsford Canal State Park in Chester County are quickly approaching full bloom!

And in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder has updates on whose still in the playoff picture, and whose is turning in their uniforms.

See those stories and more on this May 16th edition of CN2 News.