CN2 Newscast – Panthers Failed Project Investigation, NAMI takes D.C. and Grant Honored on Downtown Mural

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The State Law Enforcement Division confirming it opened a criminal investigation on November 7th into the transfer of public funds from York County to GT Real Estate and or its affiliates which include panther owner David Tepper and some of his organizations.

Robert White of NAMI advocating for change on Capital Hill to discuss why we need more funding for our community mental health system.

One of the events taking place during ChristmasVille is the live telling of the Christmas Story. For first time since COVID Pandemic, St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rock Hill is holding its Journey to Bethlehem.

