CN2 Newscast – New Winthrop President takes His Seat, More Homeless Families Moving into the Woods, RH Hotbed for Sport Recruiting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The start of a new era – a new Winthrop President now at the helm, just ahead we sit down with him, to learn more about his plans and perspective.

More homeless people and families are sadly moving into wooded areas in the tri-county. Experts say inflation is to blame as well as a lack of affordable housing.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Rock Hill is a hotbed for sports recruiting as college basketball coaches are here hoping to find the next stars of their program.

We have those stories and more.