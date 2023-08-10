CN2 Newscast – New Keystone director, Fury 325 reopened, & Warriors ready for football season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill has a new executive director at the helm, and has been working through the summer to inform families about the dangers of drugs and other substances impacting our youth.

Also, Carowinds announced the Fury 325 roller coaster is back up and running after being closed for more than a month.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Indian Land High School has embraced a more physical approach as the Warriors prepare for the upcoming football season.

