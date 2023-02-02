CN2 Newscast – National Signing Day, phoebe takes over class, warning to drivers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two athletes from Andrew Jackson High School have decided they’re not ready to stop being teammates as they both announce their commitment to play at Anderson University in South Carolina.

Plus, Less than 24 hours after a school bus crash in Clover, the School District and law enforcement send a strong message to drivers.

And a new classmate named Phoebe is causing much excitement on the campus at Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, just more than 7% of high school student athletes actually get to continue their careers at the collegiate level. CN2 cameras have covered the Tri-County on Wednesday, February 1st for National Signing Day 2023.

We have those stories and more in the video above.