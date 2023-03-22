CN2 Newscast – $1.3 billion investment in Chester, Lancaster Superintendent, tobacco use in FM schools

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Albemarle Corporation establishing its South Carolina headquarters in Chester County, investing $1.3 billion.

Lancaster County School District Superintendent, Jonathan Phipps is announced he will not be finish the last 2 years of his Contract with the District.

The results of a recent survey when it comes to tobacco use are raising the eyebrows of the Tobacco Free York County Coalition after an evaluation of 195 tobacco retailers in York County.

The Southern Willow on Main Street in Clover offers unique home decor, local vendors, clothing items, Willow tree collectables, jewelry, garden flags and so much more.