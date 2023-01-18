CN2 Newscast – Impact Day Helps Homelessness, Pups Recovered, Hometown Hero

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bedgear in Rock Hill holds an Impact Day that helps families dealing with situational homelessness resume self sufficiency and permanent housing.

The York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Team recover several bulldog puppies that were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. The pups were returned home.

A father and coach in Rock Hill spends every Tuesday and Thursday night giving back to youth in our community. But its not the love of the game getting him recognized, but his heart to serve making him CN2’s Hometown Hero.

Plus, in CN2 Sports we have more highlights from some exciting games from Clinton College in Augusta, Georgia. And, an area volleyball star was recently named the best in the state.

