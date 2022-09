ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement saying 3 of those suspects are juveniles. This comes after 15 year old JaShawnna Coleman was shot when a bullet went through the wall of the Kershaw apartment she was visiting.

York County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the 6th and 7th homicide to take place in the County this year.

Plus, in CN2 Sports we are celebrating this week’s Athlete of the Week – Senior DaVontae Bracey

