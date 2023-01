ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five years ago this week, York County Sheriff Detective Mike Doty died when he was shot in the line of duty responding to a domestic call that turned into the suspect ambushing law enforcement officers.

An update on the Great Falls White Water Project was part of the Chester Development Association’s annual Banquet.

Plus, in CN2 Sports Gerald Dixon, Former NFL Player, is will be hosting the 15th Annual Super Bowl Party Fundraiser.

We have those stories and more.