CN2 Newscast – Hometown Hero Awarded, City Receives Face Lift and An Honor Awarded in Basketball

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York is getting a long awaited face lift thanks to a little help from the State of South Carolina.

Betsey O’Brien recognized for her outstanding commitment to mental health and wellness in Tega Cay is this month’s Home Town Hero. NAMI Piedmont Tri-County adding that Betsey O’Brien as more than deserving of this award.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, a major honor for one member of the Clinton College women’s basketball program.

We have those stories and more. See more.