ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster traveled to Fort Mill today to visit the Schaeffler Company.

Life in the fast lane might be okay when on the interstate, but it’s not what most people want to see in their neighborhoods. Council voted to lower speeds for all residential areas with no speed limit currently posted.

Plus, CN2 celebrates Addison Burke as this week’s Athlete of the Week.

We have those stories and more.