CN2 Newscast – Gavins Law enforced at Clover Schools, Instagram Tips, & Everything Soccer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Gavins Law, which was singed into office recently, is now being enforced and supported by the Clover School District.

Plus, Instagram is sharing tips when it comes to keeping your kids safe while navigating the app.

And CN2 Sports is everything soccer as many soccer teams and players across the Tri-County are being recognized for their hard work.

CN2 has all that and more on this edition of CN2 News.

Related Stories: CN2 Newscast – Impacts of inflation, Camp Cadet Tournament, & New York Giant visits