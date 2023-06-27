CN2 Newscast – Fort Mill’s $25 Million move, Fentanyl trafficking now illegal, & Youth Wrestling camp

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill is receiving $25 million in State funding that will be used to build a new Operations Center that officials say will help the Town with controlling rapid growth in the area.

Also, trafficking fentanyl is now illegal in South Carolina thanks to a long awaited law that’s been passed to create a mandatory minimum sentence for people who traffic the illegal drug.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder recaps an instant classic played at Fort Mill Post 43 on Monday night. He also gets a look at one of the newest football fields in the Tri-County, as well as an action packed wrestling camp happening at Nation Ford High School.

