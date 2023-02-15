CN2 NEWSCAST – Former SC Governor’s kick-off to presidency, Catawba Bend trails, First Round of Basketball

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – All eyes on South Carolina as former Governor and UN Ambassador – Nikki Haley making her official run for president on the Republican ticket.

The Catawba Bend Preserve is beginning to look more like a park now that trails are being cleared through the forests for phase 1 of construction.

The City of Rock Hill is expanding it’s recreational reach with an all new park located on Lake Wylie. Council voted to enter into a public access area lease agreement with Duke Energy.

Plus, A busy day for Winthrop’s student athletes. We have the rundown of all the teams in action. And, it we have the first round of the South Carolina State Basketball playoffs. Here is your mid-week sports report.