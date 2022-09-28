CN2 Newscast – Farmers Race The Rain, Hurricane Safety Tips, Athletes Change Routine

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Cotton Hills Farm rush to harvest cotton crop in hopes of protecting the harvest from the fast approaching Hurricane Ian.

And, York County Sheriff’s Department reminds us how to stay safe and dry in severe weather situations.

Plus, in CN2 Sports… Tri-County football teams are adjusting the everyday routine due to schedule changes caused by the incoming Hurricane. We get a look out how the Andrew Jackson Volunteers are playing catch up after losing a day of preparation.

We have those stories and more.