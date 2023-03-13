CN2 Newscast – Crops and weather, Mission Transforms Lives, Patient Meets Trauma Team and Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Farmers across the Tri-County spent today prepping their fields for the cold weather expected to head our way. With some crops already in bloom from an early season warm-up farmers are concerned they could see some damage from the freeze a head.

No Sad Story Ministries, the non-profit with a mission to transform the lives of people affected by IV and AIDS, as well as Domestic Violence survivors is doing just that with it’s latest event at Pathways Community Center in Rock Hill.

It’s not often when a patient, especially a trauma patient, and medical care team get to meet after surgery is over. Sergeant Buddy Brown from the York County Sheriff’s Office was able to meet the Doctors and Nurses who saved his life on January 16, 2018.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, this past weekend brought a mixed bag of results for teams from Winthrop University.

A team is getting another chance to make a run for a national championship following a heartbreaking defeat.

We have those stories and more.