ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A good Samaritan puts himself in danger to stop a robber at a Circle K in Rock Hill.

Plus, a 22-year-old was shot and killed in Chester.

And an Eagle Scout Project is giving students the chance to learn how to spin a flag for Color Guard.

CN2 has all this and more on this July 24th edition of CN2 News.