CN2 Newscast – Children Safe after Kidnapping, How to get in the Door as an Apprentice, Sports & More!

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An update tonight on several children kidnapped and found safe here in Rock Hill. Plus, during Hunger & Homelessness Awareness week we catch up with one organization at the forefront. We also get an update from York County on the issue of trees being illegally removed around Lake Wylie. And our sports department updates us on Winthrop and high school sports! All that and more, click above!
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - Rock Hill Police say a man is dead after an early morning homicide. According to police, officers responded to...
paid advertisement