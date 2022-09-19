CN2 Newscast – Catawba Nation’s First Police, Royal Gift Made in York, I-77 Death Toll Rises

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time in the Catawba Nation history a tribal police department is being formed to protect and serve more than 3500 residents.

People all over the world sadden by the news of the Queen’s passing, including 2 business owners here in York who made a special gift for former President Donald Trump to gift her Majesty.

The Richburg Fire Department says I-77 has seen an increase in traffic over the past few years, and with that brings more danger.

CN2 Sports… we’re falling into the middle part of the high school football season. CN2 Sports Report Jeremy Wynder with pregame ceremony that brought in just as much excitement as the game itself