CN2 Newscast 9-30-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A medical office in Rock Hill is providing a “hospital at home” option for some patients who are most at risk. Plus, a York County woman speaks about how an antibody therapy seems to be worked well for her father while battling COVID. Also, The City of Rock Hill holding it’s gathering of Key Influencers in the city.
