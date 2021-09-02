CN2 Newscast 9-2-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Barron Funeral Home in Chester is celebrating those who serve on the front lines with an appreciation meal. Plus, the community gathers to bring back a tradition to remember the legacy of Pete Wheeles and his famous BBQ. Also, the Rock Hill School District welcomes international teachers with a special surprise.
Top Story
Same Tradition, Different Name – Pete’s BBQ Returns as “Secondhand Smoke”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Its a Rock Hill tradirion dating back more than 50 years ago, Pete's BBQ. The founder, Pete Wheeles passed away...
