CN2 Newscast 9-2-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Barron Funeral Home in Chester is celebrating those who serve on the front lines with an appreciation meal. Plus, the community gathers to bring back a tradition to remember the legacy of Pete Wheeles and his famous BBQ. Also, the Rock Hill School District welcomes international teachers with a special surprise.

