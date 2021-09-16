CN2 Newscast 9-16-2021

ROCK HILL,S.C. (CN2 News) – “No Room For Racism Classic” Basketball Tournament is the first major college basketball event to be held at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It’s happening this December. Plus, the Hickory Grove Rosenwald School will get a South Carolina Historic Marker. Also, The Phenix Salon Suites celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Two Killed in Single Car Crash in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -Rock Hill Police say two people died after a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday, September 12. Police responded to...
paid advertisement