CN2 Newscast 9-16-2021

ROCK HILL,S.C. (CN2 News) – “No Room For Racism Classic” Basketball Tournament is the first major college basketball event to be held at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It’s happening this December. Plus, the Hickory Grove Rosenwald School will get a South Carolina Historic Marker. Also, The Phenix Salon Suites celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Previous articleNo Room For Racism Classic Basketball Tournament

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR