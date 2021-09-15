CN2 Newscast 9-15-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Clover School District has nearly $197,000,000 bond referendum on the table that comes with a tax increase for residents. District leaders say schools are at capacity and they need more room and funds to grow. Plus, The Freedom Walkway announcing this year’s 2021 Local Heroes Class. Also, The Mercantile partnered with the community to provide care packages to Nurses in the Rock Hill School District.