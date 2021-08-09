CN2 Newscast 8/9/2021

Rock Hill, S.C. (CN2 News) – Lancaster County is voting on impact fees for new construction in the Indian Land area. Plus, a new Chester City Councilman is sworn in and CN2 Sports talks everything for cornhole to little league! Click for our latest newscast!
