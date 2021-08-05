CN2 Newscast 8-5-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C.  (CN2 Newscast) – We’re speaking with Life House Women’s Shelter about its new renovated space. Plus, Tender Heart Ministries making a big donation that will help kids with special learning excel. Also, a few passionate people in the community working towards honoring the Freedom Riders.

