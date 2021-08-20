CN2 Newscast 8-20-20221

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Remembering Anne Springs Close, so many words to describe her – conservationist, philanthropist, matriarch and Founder of the Greenway that bares her name. Also, we’re speaking with Visit York County about her impact on tourism in area. Plus,  we’re speaking with Fort Mill’s Mayor to learn more about the legacy Anne Springs Close leaves behind.

Previous articleCN2 Digital Dashboard 8-20-2021
Next articleCN2 Sports 8-20-2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR