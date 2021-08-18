CN2 Newscast 8/18/2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers are helping area small businesses and one is in our community. Plus, lightning hits a home in Fort Mill and masks are now required indoors at Winthrop. Riverbend Park’s master plan is unveiled and Pathways is throwing a baby shower. All that and more – click to watch our latest newscast!
