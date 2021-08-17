CN2 Newscast 8/17/2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been nearly 30 years but the York County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in a cold case involving the death of an infant. Also some state leaders say the best chance of schools staying open are vaccinations and masks. Plus, an 18-wheeler hits a business and local matriarch Anne Close is in stable condition after being injured by a falling tree. As always, click here to watch our latest newscast.