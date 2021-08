ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 Newscast) – A new law going into effect this Sunday, August 15th. The Open Carry and Training Act that was signed into law by Governor Henry McMcaster back in May is sparking concerns. Also, a few school districts in the Tri-County have implemented GPS on buses but it doesn’t look the same everywhere. Plus, we’re speaking with two local authors about their books and where you can find them.