CN2 Newscast 8-11-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Ricky Price is still in jail tonight after a judge denied his bond for the second time. Also, we’re speaking with Lancaster County School Districts Superintendent about the new Indian Land High School. Plus, new business owners of 1873 Brewery share with us the unique story behind the businesses name

