CN2 Newscast 7-8-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – A Rock Hill Police Officer charged following the June 23rd arrest of two brothers in Rock Hill that sparked several nights of protests. Also, York County Emergency Management shares how to prepare for Storm Elsa. Plus, we’re speaking with Hospice Community Care about how they helped patients and families connect virtually thanks to a non-profit.
