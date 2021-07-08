CN2 Newscast 7-8-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – A Rock Hill Police Officer charged following the June 23rd arrest of two brothers in Rock Hill that sparked several nights of protests. Also, York County Emergency Management shares how to prepare for Storm Elsa. Plus, we’re speaking with Hospice Community Care about how they helped patients and families connect virtually thanks to a non-profit.
Top Story
York County Non-Profit Hungry Heroes Helps Florida’s Emergency Responders after Condo...
SURFSIDE, F.L. (CN2 NEWS) – This week, nearly two weeks after the deadly collapse of the condo tower in Florida, Hungry Heroes of Rock...
