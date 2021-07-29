CN2 Newscast 7-29-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Remembering Rock Hill Retired Lt. Larry Vaughan – a hard day as he’s laid to rest. Plus,  we’re speaking with former Speedskating Olympian Lauren Issac about the pressure of this year’s Olympics. Also, after 20 years of service the owners of Scoop-N-Swirl are retiring.
